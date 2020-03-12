Report: Current NBA Season Expected to Resume Even If 2020-2021 Start Is Delayed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season is reportedly expected to continue play at some point, even if it causes the start of next season to be delayed.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported the financial cost of canceling the season is a major reason play is expected to continue, though the situation remains fluid amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA indefinitely suspended play Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the player who tested positive is center Rudy Gobert. 

                 

