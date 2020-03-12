ACC Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Quarterfinal Odds, Spreads, Over-Under

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles and Duke Blue Devils have opportunities to avenge some of the worst losses of their respective seasons in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 ACC tournament.

The top-seeded Seminoles kick off the four-game slate in Greensboro, North Carolina, against the Clemson Tigers, who upset Leonard Hamilton's side February 29.

Ten days prior to that result, the NC State Wolfpack defeated Duke on their home court, and that ignited a three-game road losing streak for Mike Krzyzewski's side.

Duke and Florida State are favored in their respective matchups in the afternoon session.

The Louisville Cardinals and Virginia Cavaliers are the top seeds in the night contests, as they face the Syracuse Orange and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, respectively.

ACC Tournament QF Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars Palace

No. 1 Florida State (-7) vs. No. 8 Clemson (12:30 p,m., ESPN) (Over/Under: 133)

No. 4 Duke (-8) vs. No. 5 NC State (approximately 3 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 152)

No. 2 Virginia (-3) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 116.5)

No. 3 Louisville (-6) vs. No. 6 Syracuse (approx. 9:30 p.m., ESPN) (O/U; 143.5)

Betting Tips

Florida State (-7) vs. Clemson

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Florida State's only loss since February 15 occurred at Littlejohn Coliseum to Clemson.

Extracting the Tigers from their home arena and putting them on a neutral court takes away whatever advantage they may have had.

Brad Brownell's side suffered road defeats to Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, all of whom finished above it in the regular-season standings.

Road form and history are not on Clemson's side Thursday, as the ACC tournament's No. 1 seed has won this matchup by double digits in each of the last five years.

The Seminoles have three double-digit victories in their last six triumphs, and Hamilton will likely make adjustments to Clemson's game plan to quell any threat thrown at it.

To advance with relative ease, the Seminoles need better guard production than what they received at Clemson.

In that contest, Devin Vassell led the team with 14 points, but no other played totaled more than 12.

If Vassell, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker, who all average over 10 points per game, challenge Clemson's defense from the start, covering a seven-point spread is achievable.

There is a chance the Tigers stick in the contest, but this is also a team that lost three of its last four regular-season games and struggled to put away the Miami Hurricanes Wednesday.

The combination of Florida State's quality and its fresh legs should have it firing on all cylinders for 40 minutes and move it into Friday's semifinals.

Duke-NC State Over 152

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The winner of both regular-season meetings between Duke and NC State scored 88 points.

The Blue Devils lost by 22 to the Wolfpack February 19, but they were still able to produce 66 points.

NC State suffered a 19-point loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium March 2, but it did put up 69 points.

Those numbers lead us to believe a third high-scoring affair between the two sides will occur in Thursday's second quarterfinal.

Duke has consistently reached a high offensive total, as it had 85 points or more in each of its last four wins.

NC State follows a similar trend, as it produced at least 73 points in all of its previous six wins, including Wednesday's win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Duke's trio of Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley will likely be the team's offensive catalysts once again.

Carey had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the first game against NC State and he produced two double-doubles in his last three appearances.

Look for the Blue Devils to feed the freshman down low on offense and rely on him to start fast-break opportunities with defensive boards.

The transition moments are where Jones and Stanley can shine, as their pace and distribution abilities can hurt NC State's defense.

Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack have four players who average over 12 points per game and had a quartet of players reach double digits Tuesday.

NC State might not spring another upset over Duke, but at minimum, it will attempt to score at the same fast rate, which puts the over in a good position.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

