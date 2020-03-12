NCAA Bracket 2020: March Madness Tournament Schedule and Coverage

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Because of concerns over the public health implications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA is suspended indefinitely, while the Ivy League tournament and College Basketball Invitational have both been canceled.

At the moment, the schedule for March Madness is staying put.

Boston University just clinched its first tournament berth since 2011 by beating Colgate 64-61 to win the Patriot League Championship. March is already treading into uncharted territories as teams embark on their final opportunities to make their mark on the sport.

With UNC dropping an 81-53 loss to Syracuse, the Tar Heels' dreams of stealing a bid have disintegrated. This tournament is already leaning into its name, and the field will cement Sunday.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: March 15, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Coverage: March Madness Live and CBS

NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 17-18

First round: March 19-20

Second round: March 21-22

Sweet Sixteen: March 26-27

Elite Eight: March 28-29

Final Four: April 4

National Championship: April 6

Games will be covered by CBS Sports and Turner Sports, broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. They can also be streamed live on the NCAA's website.

Despite the Ivy League's canceled tournament, most conference tournaments are set to proceed as intended—except without the fans. Even if some more do get canceled, they could follow the Ivy League's protocol and award tournament placement contingent upon regular-season standings.

Those standings would put Kansas, Dayton, Baylor and Gonzaga at the one-seeds. They are all formidable groups with great chances to cut down the nets on April 6, as they each rank in the top five of Ken Pomeroy's 2020 rankings for adjusted efficiency margin and none have more than four losses this season.

As for the bubble teams vying for the lower seeds, there are some notable rosters that could make the cut with impressive performances during conference-tournament play as well as some outside luck.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack, in particular, present an interesting scenario because they boast a 22-point win against the Duke Blue Devils on the road this season. Their 15-point win over the Pittsburgh Panthers also sets them up for an ACC tournament run that could earn them an at-large bid as they head into a rematch with the Blue Devils.

If NC State defeats Duke, it's primed to lock up an at-large bid. If it loses, then its NCAA tournament hopes will come down to an unpredictable Selection Sunday. Like many bubble teams, the Wolfpack will be sweating their conference tournament and looking to upset a pedigree roster even before we get into the thick of March.