Real Madrid Squad to Self-Isolate After Basketball Player Contracts Coronavirus

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 26: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed their football squad is in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club announced the decision in a statement on Thursday on their official Twitter account, noting the basketball and football teams share the same training facilities:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Dortmund Boss Zorc Rips 'Actor' Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Boss Zorc Rips 'Actor' Neymar

    Bulinews
    via Bulinews

    Spain Suspends La Liga

    Top two divisions in Spanish football halted for two weeks because of the coronavirus health crisis

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Spain Suspends La Liga

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Surrendering European Crown Will Bite Deep for Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Surrendering European Crown Will Bite Deep for Liverpool

    via liverpoolecho

    Maguire: Top-4 Finish More Important Than Europa

    Man Utd captain focused on locking down UCL football for next season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maguire: Top-4 Finish More Important Than Europa

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report