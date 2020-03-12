Real Madrid Squad to Self-Isolate After Basketball Player Contracts Coronavirus

Real Madrid Squad to Self-Isolate After Basketball Player Contracts CoronavirusMarch 12, 2020
Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Real Madrid have confirmed their football squad is in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The club announced the decision in a statement on Thursday on their official Twitter account, noting the basketball and football teams share the same training facilities:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
