March Madness 2020 Brackets: How to Download Printable Sheet on Selection Sunday

For now, March Madness 2020 is still expected to run its course but with attendance restricted to "essential staff and limited family." Selections are still set to be made on Sunday, games are slated to be televised and brackets remain available to fill out (and then get busted).

At 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, CBS will televise the full release of the 68-team NCAA tournament. Afterward, you'll be able to download a printable bracket from the association's official website.

As of yet, the Big Dance has not been canceled, but the precedent is increasingly worrying. Smaller tournaments, like the Ivy League tournament and College Basketball Invitational, have already been called off over public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Still, for now, March Madness is set to continue as planned, albeit with greater precautions, and the brackets are already looking different than they did in 2019. This week's conference tournaments are going to be decisive as teams look to lock up their spots or fight into contention for a bid on Selection Sunday.

Following a season full of injuries, particularly to star freshman Cole Anthony, the UNC Tar Heels went into the ACC tournament with a clean bill of health and hopes of dramatic bid thievery. Those hopes came crashing down against the Syracuse Orange as the 14th-seed Tar Heels lost by 28 to the Syracuse Orange.

It was supposed to be UNC's turn to thwart an injury-ridden roster, as Syracuse's Elijah Hughes was questionable to play after injuring his head in a loss to Miami last weekend. Instead, Hughes was present and the 6'6" wing dropped 27 points and seven rebounds on the Tar Heels, foiling UNC's plans to perform a cat burglary of the ACC and sneak into the Big Dance.

As a testament to the unpredictability of bubble teams and the importance of the hot hand, Hughes' 27 points outscored the Tar Heels' top three players this season: Garrison Brooks (18 points), Cole Anthony (five points) and Brandon Robinson (four points).

The Tar Heels hit the Sweet Sixteen last year and, now extinguished, our eyes turn to another bubble team that made its mark in the prior tournament: the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who made it to the national championship game in 2018-19.

Without Jarrett Culver gone to the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, Texas Tech has still picked up a decent record this season as the team went 18-13. But, with just three Quad 1 wins, the Red Raiders need to perform well in the Big 12 tournament to solidify their opportunity on Selection Sunday.

A fifth seed, Texas Tech faces the No. 4 Texas Longhorns today for their chance to push into tournament contention. The Red Raiders lost by just four points to the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in their regular-season finale, behind 18 points from 2018-19 standout Davide Moretti, and they'll need their sharp-shooter's hand to stay hot against a Longhorns team that is coming off of a surprising 22-point loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The madness is set to increase en route to Selection Sunday, in which we'll find out which bubbles burst and which ascend into the Big Dance. Whatever the result, brackets will be readily available to print and suffer the wraths of pencils, erasers and reminders from UNC and Texas Tech that this March is very different than the last.