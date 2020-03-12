Jurgen Klopp Defends Adrian After Atletico Madrid Errors: 'We Will Not Blame'

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he does not "blame" goalkeeper Adrian for the team's UEFA Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The European champions were knocked out of the competition in dramatic fashion at Anfield, with Atletico winning 3-2 after extra time and 4-2 on aggregate.

The Reds were in control of the tie after taking a 2-0 lead on the night, only for Adrian's error to allow Marcos Llorente to give the La Liga outfit a route back into the match. The goalkeeper miss-kicked a routine clearance back to Atletico and then slipped when trying to save Llorente's long-range effort.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said Adrian made a poor choice but was adamant that he should not be levelled with the blame for the team's Champions League exit:

"Everyone who saw the game knows that it could have been different. I loved the first 90 minutes. Our only mistake was we scored our second goal too late. I loved the football we played. We caused them so many problems.

"It was really exceptional. … The pass [from Adrian] was not. I love the boy, but that is the wrong decision. It was then a bit easy to finish the situation off for them. We will not blame. He is a man, and he knows he made a mistake. We will not judge him."

Liverpool were 1-0 winners in normal time thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's header. Roberto Firmino then put them ahead on aggregate in extra time, only for Atletico to mount an impressive fightback; Llorente scored twice from range, and Alvaro Morata wrapped the tie up late on:

Adrian started the game because of an injury to Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. The Reds have suffered because of poor goalkeeping in the Champions League in recent years:

In the early weeks of the season, Adrian did a fine job deputising for Alisson when he was injured, with his performance in the Super Cup win over Chelsea perhaps the most memorable.

However, this spell in the side has been challenging. In the FA Cup loss to Chelsea, his fumbled attempt to stop Willian's shot allowed the Blues to take the lead, and on Wednesday he again lost concentration at a vital time in the match.

Playing in a game of such magnitude is a new experience for Adrian:

Alisson has proved himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet and there's every chance the result of the tie would have been different if he was fit for the game. The Brazilian is set for more time on the sidelines though, as it's been confirmed he will miss Monday's Merseyside derby with Everton.

It's been a disappointing month for the Reds, with eliminations in both the FA Cup and the Champions League. The campaign will still be one to remember for them, though, with just two wins required for them to win the Premier League title.