NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships 2020: Dates and Live-Stream Schedule

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The best collegiate track and field athletes in the country are heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The two-day event begins Friday and is set to take place at the University of New Mexico.

On Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement to announce that the indoor track and field championships will not have fans in attendance following a recommendation from its COVID-19 Advisory Panel that sporting events not be opened to the public because of concerns relating to the coronavirus.

Coverage of the first day will be available to be streamed live on ESPN3, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday, while second-day coverage will begin at 5:55 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Championship Preview

Over the past few years, the SEC has dominated the indoor track and field championships.

Last year, the Florida men's team won for the second consecutive year by totaling 55 points to beat runner-up Houston (44). In 2018, the Gators beat USC by three points. And the run of SEC success goes back further, as Texas A&M won the championship in 2017.

On the women's side, Arkansas totaled 62 points last year to beat USC (51). In 2018, the Razorbacks fell short, losing by 11 points to another SEC school, Georgia.

It could be a different SEC school to win the men's championship this year, as LSU is No. 1 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's National Rating Index. The Tigers, who haven't won an indoor title since 2004, have 10 athletes participating in the championship meet.

LSU's top participants to watch include sprinter Terrance Laird and long jumpers JuVaughn Harrison and Rayvon Grey.

Northern Arizona and Oregon are two other teams to watch this year, as those schools rank Nos. 2 and 3 in the National Rating Index, respectively.

Naturally, Florida will also be a team to watch. The Gators rank No. 6 in the National Rating Index, and they have won five indoor national titles under head coach Mike Holloway, all coming since 2010.

LSU should also be a top contender in the women's meet, as the Tigers rank No. 1 in the National Rating Index. Three other SEC schools are included in the top five: Texas A&M, Georgia and Arkansas.

Just like the men's team, LSU's women's squad hasn't won an indoor national title since 2004.

If the Tigers win it this year, it could be because of hurdler Tonea Marshall, who owns the school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.88 seconds, according to Sheldon Mickles of The Advocate. It was also the third-fastest time in collegiate history in the event.

The full lists of athletes participating in the men's and women's indoor championship meets can be found at NCAA.com.