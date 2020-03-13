The Worst Possible Landing Spot for Every Top NFL Free Agent

0 of 10

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The start of NFL free agency is less than a week away. With the "legal tampering" period kicking off two days prior on March 16, there is likely to be a flurry of spending the moment the market officially opens.

With the salary cap expected to reach roughly $200 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the spending will be fast, furious and monumental. Star players like Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Brandon Scherff could be in line for market-setting deals.

However, going to the highest bidder isn't the same thing as going to the right team. The league's best pending free agents could be heavily compensated and still be miserable in their new homes if they land in a bad situation. How bad might those situations be? That's what we're going to examine here.

We'll take a look at the worst possible landing spots for the top-ranked free agents, according to Bleacher Report's Top 50—minus Dak Prescott and Drew Brees. Prescott will almost certainly be given the franchise tag if not re-signed by the Dallas Cowboys, while Brees has made it clear that he's not leaving the New Orleans Saints.

We're only looking at realistic landing spots here. So teams without adequate cap room or who parted with a player last offseason—like the Miami Dolphins and Ryan Tannehill—won't be considered.