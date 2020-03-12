SEC Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Round 2 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The opening round of the SEC Tournament kicked off Wednesday night amid conversations about the coronavirus and whether fans should be allowed in the arena during the remainder of the tournament.

Between the night's two games, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that beginning Thursday, only essential personnel, coaches, players and media would be allowed in.

As of now, games are expected to go on. With that in mind, we've rounded up a few tips for betting the second round in Nashville.

(Note: Lines for the Georgia vs. Florida and Arkansas vs. South Carolina games have not yet been listed. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on SEC Network).

No. 8 Tennessee (-1, -105) vs. No. 9 Alabama (+1, -115) | O/U: 148

These teams met just once this season, in February, with the Vols sneaking out of Tuscaloosa with a 69-68 win.

Whether we'll get the Alabama team that scored 103 points against Ole Miss or the one that managed just 50 against Missouri is hard to tell, but its scoring average—third in the country at 82 points per game—tells us it's a lot more likely it will be closer to the former than the latter.

Alabama also gives up close to 80 points a game, so we'd recommend hitting the over hard Thursday morning.

No. 7 Texas A&M (+2, -110) vs. No. 10 Missouri (-2, -110) | O/U: 124

The Aggies knocked off Missouri twice this year, first in a 66-64 nailbiter in Columbia, then in a 68-51 beatdown in College Station.

In both matchups, the O/U was set at 123.5, very similar to what it will be for Thursday's matchup. They hit the over and under one time apiece.

Each team is 14-16 ATS, with one push for Missouri, so sticking with a straight moneyline wager on the Aggies, who finished three games ahead of the Tigers in SEC play, looks the smart bet if you're going to make one.

