Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Undertaker, Shayna Baszler and More

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (h/t Cageside Seats) reported that, according to several wrestlers he has spoken with, the feeling is WrestleMania 36 will not go on as planned due to coronavirus concerns.

The March 11 travel ban issued by President Donald Trump, which forbids people from traveling from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, would mean the large international fan base expected to arrive in Tampa for The Showcase of the Immortals, would be unable to enter the country.

Taking that into consideration, plus the pressure to cancel major events amid the outbreak, it would not be a surprise at this point if WrestleMania is postponed.

Cancellation would be, given Vince McMahon's track record with ensuring shows go on.

Either way, it would be a historic moment for WWE if its most prestigious event is forced to move on the calendar due to the pandemic currently affecting the global community.