NBA Players React to Season Being Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The NBA announced that all games will be suspended until further notice Wednesday night after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Players around the league reacted online immediately.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker, who heard the news while live on Twitch, responded with organic shock (NSFW language):

Ja Morant, CJ McCollum, Isaiah Thomas, Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine were among the players who tweeted their reactions:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban provided his thoughts on the suspension while at his team's game against the Denver Nuggets:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported earlier Wednesday that the league was considering moving forward without fans attending games, and a decision was expected to be made by Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

