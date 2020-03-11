Yadier Molina, Cardinals Reportedly Discussing Contract Extension

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Yadier Molina has been a St. Louis Cardinal since the organization drafted him in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB draft, and the 37-year-old's allegiances don't appear to be changing anytime soon.

"The Cardinals are in the midst of trying to work out a contract extension with Molina that will keep the Hall of Fame-bound catcher playing at least through the end of the 2021 season and probably through 2022," The Athletic's Mark Saxon wrote on Wednesday.

The 2020 season will be the last on Molina's three-year, $60 million contract, per Spotrac. The nine-time Gold Glove winner is owed $20 million in base salary.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.