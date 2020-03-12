2020 NFL Free Agency: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players Set to Hit Market

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Fans have become used to the spectacle that is the NFL offseason. From the free-agency frenzy to the traveling carnival show known as the draft, the offseason has become nearly as entertaining as the regular season.

This year, the entertainment level could be at an all-time high. With some of the league's biggest stars scheduled to hit the open market—Tom Brady, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Derek Henry are just the tip of the iceberg—free agency could be a full-on circus in 2020.

Here we'll dig into some of the latest rumors.

Buccaneers Bullish on Brady

If Brady doesn't re-sign with the New England Patriots before the start of free agency on March 18, there should be no shortage of teams interested in adding him. One such team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is prepared to make a heavy push.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, they are going "all in" on the 42-year-old.

"This is not hype. It's hope. This is fact, not fantasy. This is the plan. This is the Bucs' play," he wrote.

The thought of Brady and the Buccaneers together is intriguing. Tampa offers the veteran the sort of receiving weapons he lacked in New England last year. Between Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Brady should have no lack of reliable downfield targets.

Tampa also has a quarterback-friendly head coach in Bruce Arians and no state income tax, additional selling points for Brady.

However, the Buccaneers would also have to sell Brady on the idea that they can win the Super Bowl within the next couple of years. With the league's 30th-ranked pass defense and an offensive line that allowed 47 sacks in 2019, that could be very difficult.

Prediction: Brady does not join the Buccaneers.

Titans, Tannehill Working on Extension

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Another team that makes some sense for Brady is the Tennessee Titans. They reached the AFC Championship Game this past season, and head coach Mike Vrabel is a former teammate of the quarterback.

However, the Titans appear to be moving forward with Ryan Tannehill, who helped them reach the AFC title game and posted an impressive 117.5 passer rating in the regular season. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the two sides are nearing a deal.

"I know it is priority No. 1, locking up Tannehill," Rapoport said on Total Access.

Pursuing Tannehill over an aging veteran like Brady does make sense in the long term. Tannehill is just 31 years old, is nearly three years removed from the torn ACL that cost him the 2017 season, and he has existing chemistry with the Titans offense.

The question, of course, is whether he can continue to play at a high level after doing so for less than a full season. However, it's also fair to wonder if Brady will perform at a high level should he leave the Patriots.

Tennessee would likely have to tweak its system to suit Brady if signing him, not the other way around. That won't be the case with Tannehill.

Prediction: Titans re-sign Tannehill before the start of free agency March 18.

Conklin Set for a Big Payday

While the Titans may keep Tannehill, they'll run the risk of losing right tackle Jack Conklin. The 25-year-old is expected to be the top offensive tackle on the open market, and there's a good chance he soon becomes one of the richest.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, NFL executives believe that Conklin could command $17 million per season in free agency. This would put him just behind Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who is earning $18 million per season on his current deal.

This could also be problematic for the Titans, who are projected to have just under $48 million in cap space before re-signing Tannehill. That's a fair bit of cap room, but tackle-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Buccaneers have much more.

It won't be a surprise if Conklin does receive a deal close to the market leader. It will be even less of a surprise if that deal doesn't come from the Titans.

Prediction: Tennessee does not re-sign Conklin.