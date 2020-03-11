NBA Reportedly Mulling Playing Games Without Fans, Taking Hiatus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly weighing whether to move forward playing games without fans in its arenas or put games on an indefinite hiatus amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported the NBA is expected to make a decision by Thursday, though there are conflicting reports about which way the league is leaning. Wojnarowski reported teams are leaning toward moving forward with games without fans, while Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said there is a "growing" consensus that a hiatus would be the most responsible option.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

