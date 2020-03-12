ACC Tournament 2020: Quarterfinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Although the Greensboro Coliseum will be mostly empty, the 2020 ACC tournament will continue as scheduled with Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Soon after the NCAA announced that March Madness will be played in front of a limited group of spectators, the ACC followed suit. Though the remainder of the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, will be televised, the seats will be mostly empty.

How the shortage of crowd energy affects the game is a question, but the action on the court should be strong. The ACC's top four seeds are rested and ready to play.

The winner of the ACC tournament will secure an automatic bid to March Madness.

ACC Quarterfinals Schedule

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Florida State, Noon (ESPN)

No. 5 NC State vs. No. 4 Duke, 2:30 p.m.* (ESPN)

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Louisville, 9:30 p.m.* (ESPN)

Live streams available on WatchESPN.

Quarterfinals Predictions

To begin the afternoon, Florida State will be looking for a little revenge. Late in the regular season, the Seminoles took a surprising 70-69 loss during their visit to Clemson.

FSU ceded possession 16 times in that contest, and the ever-problematic live-ball giveaways aided Clemson's surge in the second half. Al-Amir Dawes hit a last-second layup to propel the Tigers past the favored Seminoles.

However, we're not expecting another upset. A cleaner offensive game should propel Florida State into the semifinals.

And the Seminoles' likely opponent is the league powerhouse.

Duke lost to North Carolina State in embarrassing fashion in mid-February, so an upset is hardly improbable. Still, the Blue Devils turned around and walloped NC State in the March matchup thanks to a dominant performance inside the arc.

Unless the Pack manage to catch fire on the perimeter—and they entered Wednesday's action ranked 253rd nationally—Duke should cruise into a showdown with Florida State.

The evening session has a couple of intriguing games, beginning with Notre Dame taking on Virginia.

Virginia edged the Irish in the regular-season contest in a victory that started its current eight-game winning streak. Both offenses shot extremely poorly that night, but UVA managed a 50-49 triumph behind 20 points from Mamadi Diakite.

Put simply, it's more likely an inconsistent Notre Dame offense has problems against an elite Virginia defense. We're sticking with the favorites and banking on Tomas Woldetensae to provide a much-needed three-point boost for the Cavaliers.

The final contest of the evening will pit Syracuse against Louisville, a matchup that wasn't remotely close in mid-February.

Louisville waltzed to a 90-66 victory with a 10-of-24 showing on the perimeter. The nation's 18th-ranked three-point shooting team showed up in a major way that evening.

Although the Cardinals are prone to mediocre games on road or neutral sites, we're expecting a quality showing from a deeper and rested side. Louisville has enough long-range weapons to make Syracuse's zone defense ineffective.

