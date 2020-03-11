AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 11

1 of 5

Credit: AEW

On the heels of a threat from the legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Cody was forced to refocus as he battled The Inner Circle's Ortiz in singles competition.

Interference from Santana at ringside downed The American Nightmare and allowed his partner to control the pace of the match. Cody fought back, pounding away at his opponent in the corner. Another distraction by Santana allowed Ortiz to crotch his opponent on the top rope and set him up for a superplex.

Cody fought out and then Brandi Rhodes used her belt to whip Santana, taking him out of the equation for the moment. A fired-up Cody wiped out both members of Proud and Powerful at ringside, then watched as Roberts instructed the debuting Lance Archer to not jump the guardrail and engage the EVP yet.

Back in the ring, Cody delivered a corkscrew leg whip in the ropes and applied the Figure Four to score the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Cody found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown before The Elite's Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega made the save. Chris Jericho appeared on the video screen and reiterated his threat to the AEW roster before vowing to beat the hell out of The Elite at Blood and Guts.

From there, he revealed The Inner Circle attacked Nick Jackson and slammed a garage door on him.

Result

Cody defeated Ortiz

Grade

B+

Analysis

The match itself was a nice preview of the upcoming Blood and Guts match in two weeks.

While Cody and The Elite got the upper hand in the form of a win, Jericho and The Inner Circle would not be outdone, sending a message loudly and clearly in the form of a vicious assault on Jackson. It was a nice reminder to the AEW roster and its fans that Le Champion will not be outdone and he is not taking his championship loss lightly.

In fact, he and his cronies are as dangerous and unhinged as ever, and everyone is paying for it.

Interesting also was the fact that Omega was able to make the save for Cody but is unable to compete later Wednesday with tag team champion partner Hangman Page when the beer-drinking Virginian battles Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

That Page did not come to the ring in defense of Cody speaks volumes and continues to insinuate that Hangman does not trust, or particularly like, the men he once considered as close as brothers.