Texans Rumors: Carlos Hyde Declined Contract Offer, Will Enter Free Agency

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Carlos Hyde has declined an offer from the Houston Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

As a result, the 29-year-old running back is expected to enter free agency once the new league year begins on March 18. The free agency window will officially open at 4 p.m. ET.

Hyde disclosed his desire to remain in Houston after the Texans' season ended with a 51-31 AFC Division Round loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"I definitely want to be back here," Hyde said, per Wilson. "I don't want to go to another team and start all over again. I felt like Houston was home. I think I handled my part. I've just got to let things play out in the offseason and see what happens."

Wilson additionally reported at that time that Houston and Hyde had mutual interest.

Hyde was traded from the Chiefs to the Texans on Aug. 31. He had signed in Kansas City on a one-year deal in March, one day after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him. Once arriving in Houston, he put together a breakout season. Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards—his first career 1,000-yard rushing campaign—and six touchdowns on 245 carries across 16 regular-season games (14 starts).

Hyde's NFL career began when the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

The Ohio State product particularly shined in San Francisco in 2016 and 2017—just barely missing 1,000 yards in both years. He posted 988 yards and six touchdowns on the ground plus 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air in 2016, followed by 938 yards and eight touchdowns on 240 carries in '17.

From there, Hyde struggled to find footing in Cleveland and Jacksonville in 2018 before eventually joining the Texans in 2019.

Hyde's role in Houston was larger than it would have been if Lamar Miller hadn't suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the preseason. In fact, it's reasonable to wonder whether the Texans would have traded for Hyde at all if Miller was healthy.

Wilson noted that Miller is expected to become an unrestricted free agent as well, having finished his four-year, $26 million contract last season.