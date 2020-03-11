Agent: Everton 'Happy' with Moise Kean, 'Believe' in Former Juventus Player

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Moise Kean's agent has said Everton are "happy" with the striker despite a slow start to his Goodison Park career.

Enzo Raiola told Juve News (h/t Sport Witness' Sean Lunt) the Toffees have faith the Italy international will grow in the Premier League.

"Everton? They are happy with him," Raiola said. "He didn't have a brilliant start, but the club believes in him, and they are happy. He will slowly have more opportunities."

The 20-year-old has struggled to adapt during his first campaign in England since arriving from Juventus last summer.

Kean signed a five-year deal with Everton last August, joining for an initial fee of £25.1 million, rising to a potential £27.5 million, according to BBC Sport.

The player is Juve's youngest-ever debutant at 16, and he also became Italy's youngest goalscorer at international level in a competitive match. Kean started for Italy against Finland in Euro 2020 qualifying, scoring the opener in a 2-0 win on March 23, 2019.

The striker remains an emerging talent, and the arrival of compatriot Carlo Ancelotti as coach could help his development on Merseyside.

However, the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has cemented the Sheffield-born striker as Everton's No. 9, and Richarlison is also an option in that position.

Kean has started just five Premier League games this term, scoring once. The youngster has risen from the bench in 17 league matches.

The Italian is blessed with natural finishing ability, but he'll need to adapt to the pace of English football if he wants to be a success under Ancelotti.