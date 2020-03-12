WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting Randy Orton vs Edge and More Unannounced Matches

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Five matches have officially been announced for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, next month, and while all of them are significant, it is likely that as many as 10 more will be booked for the show in the coming weeks.

The Show of Shows is essentially an all-day affair with a lengthy pre-show that features multiple matches, so WWE will have plenty of time to get essentially everyone who is part of the main roster on the card for April 5.

Randy Orton vs. Edge, and The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles are two bouts that will likely be added, but there are plenty of big-time Superstars without a clear direction as things stand.

Here's a look at the confirmed card and the full projected card, as well as a closer inspection of some of the unannounced matches that could steal the show if they are added to WrestleMania.

Announced WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Championship: Brock (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Predicting Remainder of WrestleMania 36 Card

No Holds Barred: Randy Orton vs. Edge

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Kevin Owens and Aleister Black vs. The Viking Raiders

Black vs. The Viking Raiders United States Championship Fatal 4-Way: Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

(c) vs. Rey vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Women's Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

(c) vs. Braun vs. Cesaro vs. vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lita and Trish Stratus

and Sasha Banks vs. Lita and Trish Stratus SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: The and John Morrison (c) vs. The vs. The New Day Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Top Unannounced Matches to Watch

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Perhaps no angle in all of pro wrestling has been booked better than the rivalry between Orton and Edge over the past couple of months.

After being out nearly nine years with a career-ending neck injury, The Rated-R Superstar made a shocking return in the Royal Rumble match on January 26. The next night on Raw, he cut a promo suggesting he was back to stay, but Orton interrupted him.

It initially seemed as though The Viper was prepared to reunite with his former Rated RKO tag team partner, but he attacked Edge instead and took him out with a con-chair-to.

Edge was out for the next several weeks, and Orton was unwilling to explain his actions until Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, appeared on the March 2 edition of Raw.

Orton claimed he took out Edge to save him from himself and ensure Phoenix would have a husband and their children would have a father. He then called The Glamazon an enabler, which prompted her to slap him and then Orton to drop her with an RKO.

Edge made his long-awaited return on Monday's Raw and hit Orton with an RKO of his own, but The Viper avoided further damage and The Rated-R Superstar instead struck MVP with multiple con-chair-tos.

The feud between Orton and Edge is as personal as it gets, and that likely requires a stipulation to be added to their match, such as No Holds Barred.

The two men should have everything at their disposal, and it is also a style of match that could help Edge since he hasn't had a singles match in nine years and won't necessarily have to overexert himself.

Given how beautifully the story between Orton and Edge has been told thus far, it is difficult to envision their WrestleMania match disappointing.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Aside from Orton vs. Edge, the other unannounced WrestleMania match that is a virtual lock to happen is The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

Their rivalry began at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27 when The Deadman replaced Rey Mysterio as the final entrant in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match and last eliminated Styles with a chokeslam to pick up the victory.

After that, The Phenomenal One beat Aleister Black on the March 2 edition of Raw after he was weakened due to attacks from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles used The Undertaker's signature cross-armed pin to win that match, which added fuel to fire.

At Elimination Chamber six days later, Styles and Black faced off in a No Disqualification match. When Gallows and Anderson tried to interfere, The Undertaker appeared and helped The Dutch Destroyer win the match.

A furious Styles cut a scathing promo about The Undertaker on the ensuing episode of Raw and challenged him to a WrestleMania match.

Next week, The Phenomenal One and The Deadman are scheduled to partake in a contract signing for their bout, which suggests it will almost certainly happen.

While Taker is somewhat limited now that he is 54, Styles is arguably the best in-ring worker in the world, and he is better equipped than anyone to help guide the veteran to a quality match.

The Undertaker competing at WrestleMania is always a huge deal, and it will be especially big this year since he did not wrestle at last year's event.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lita and Trish Stratus

Every top men's and women's singles title has been accounted for on the WrestleMania 36 card except the SmackDown Women's Championship, which is held by Bayley.

She has run through several challengers as of late, including Lacey Evans, Carmella and Naomi. Because of that, there is no obvious opponent for her on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Having Sasha Banks turn on her best friend remains a possibility, but there is no sign of that happening with only a few weeks left until 'Mania.

Bayley and Banks beat Evans and Naomi on last week's SmackDown, and afterward they talked about how there was no match for them at WrestleMania and how nobody could beat them, past or present.

The mention of past Superstars could be a tease that WWE is planning to bring back some legends to team up against them. If that is the case, Lita and Trish Stratus would be the best options.

Like Bayley and The Boss, Lita and Trish are best friends. They are also two of the most accomplished women's wrestlers in WWE history.

Bayley has spoken many times about how she looked up to Lita growing up, and Banks and Trish had a memorable run-in during the inaugural women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

A tag match against two Hall of Famers would do more for Bayley then defending her title in a forgotten match, so if Lita and Trish are willing to compete at WrestleMania, WWE would be wise to get them involved.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).