5 Potential Jeff Hardy Feuds Ahead of Highly Anticipated WWE SmackDown Return

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following a lengthy absence from WWE TV, Jeff Hardy is set to return to SmackDown this Friday night on Fox.

A knee injury has kept him out of action for nearly a year, though he announced on a recent episode of WWE Backstage that he has been cleared to compete and ready to return for a while now. He had been waiting for the Creative Team to find him something substantial for him to do, and considering he's on his way back, it looks like he won't be lost in the shuffle for the remainder of the road to WrestleMania.

It would be foolish for WWE to bring back Hardy so close to WrestleMania only to not feature him in a prominent match at the event. Then again, he reunited with his brother Matt around this time one year ago and was subsequently relegated to the Kickoff show.

Hopefully Hardy's popularity will ensure that he is given direction of some sort heading into WrestleMania, but it's anyone's guess who he'll end up facing. Thankfully, the blue brand has a deep enough roster that there are a handful of Superstars who would make for exciting opponents for The Charismatic Enigma on the grandest stage of them all.

Ahead of Hardy's highly-anticipated return to SmackDown this week, let's look at five feuds he could realistically have going forward.