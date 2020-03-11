Big Ten Tournament 2020: Round 1 Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Bracket Predictions

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Maybe Wisconsin will ride the No. 1 seed to the Big Ten Tournament title. Or perhaps Michigan State or Maryland, one of the other conference's co-regular season champions, will win it all.

It's also March Madness time. It could be a surprise team that gets on a roll and takes down the Big Ten's top sides and wins the conference tournament.

Conference championship week is one of the most exciting times of the college basketball season, and the Big Ten tournament is going to be a good one to watch starting Wednesday.

The conference is filled with talented teams this year, and it should be thrilling to see which one emerges as the tournament champion.

Here's everything you need to know for this year's Big Ten tournament.

Tournament Schedule

All times ET. Games can be streamed live at BTNplus.com.



Wednesday, March 11

First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern (6 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska (25 minutes after Game 1, Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 12

Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan (noon, Big Ten Network)

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (25 minutes after Game 3, Big Ten Network)

Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Game 2 winner (25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 13

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner (noon, Big Ten Network)

Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner (25 minutes after Game 7, Big Ten Network)

Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner (25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 14

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m., CBS)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (25 minutes after Game 11, CBS)

Sunday, March 15

Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Tournament Predictions

Michigan State and Maryland may have lost the tiebreaker to Wisconsin for the No. 1 seed in the tournament, but they are the two best teams in this conference. And with both on the same side of the bracket, they're poised to meet in a semifinal matchup that could be one of the best games of the week.

During the regular season, Michigan State and Maryland split its series. The Terrapins won 67-60 on the road on Feb. 15, while the Spartans got revenge when they won 78-66 on Feb. 29. The two teams are well-matched as they played competitive games each time.

So, who wins the tiebreaker when the No. 2-seeded Spartans and the No. 3-seeded Terps meet again with a spot in the Big Ten tournament championship on the line?

It's been a great season for Maryland, but it struggled a bit down the stretch, losing three of four games before winning its regular-season finale at home against Michigan. Although that was a solid victory, the Terps still don't have much momentum entering tournament play.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has won five straight games and six of its last seven, beating four ranked opponents to end the regular season: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State. Plus, the Spartans have an experienced team and past postseason success, after winning the Big Ten tournament last year.

Led by senior guard Cassius Winston, Michigan State will reach the championship game again, taking down Maryland to get there.

On the other side of the bracket, Wisconsin will face fierce competition from teams such as Iowa and Michigan, which both have the potential to make a deep run through the bracket and reach the championship game.

However, the Badgers are the best team among that group, and they'll use their recent momentum (eight straight wins and nine of their last 10) to advance to the championship game.

In the end, it will be Michigan State that wins the Big Ten tournament title for the fifth time since 2012. Entering this year, the Spartans have won it six times, more than any other school in the conference, with head coach Tom Izzo always seeming to find a way to get his teams playing well in March.

He'll do it again in 2020, as Michigan State adds another banner and nabs the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Prediction: Michigan State over Wisconsin.