SEC Tournament 2020: Betting Tips for Round 1 Odds, Spreads and Over-Under

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs freshman Anthony Edwards could be playing in his final collegiate game Wednesday.

Edwards and the Bulldogs open up the 2020 SEC tournament against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first of two matchups pitting the bottom four programs from the regular season versus each other.

The first-year starter is projected to land in the first few picks of the 2020 NBA draft, and unless the Bulldogs pull off a miraculous five-day run to win the SEC's automatic bid, his college career will come to a conclusion in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores do not have lottery talent on their respective rosters, but they do enter Bridgestone Arena in decent form.

Arkansas won three of its last five games, while Vanderbilt earned two of its three conference wins to finish off the regular season.

SEC 1st-Round Schedule and Odds

All Times ET; Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

No. 12 Ole Miss (-2.5) vs. No. 13 Georgia (7 p.m., SEC Network) (Over/Under: 144)

No. 11 Arkansas (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (approximately 9:30, SEC Network) (O/U: 147.5)

Betting Tips

Ole Miss (-2.5) vs. Georgia

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Ole Miss and Georgia do not come into Nashville in great form, as their records suggest.

The Rebels won two of their final three games, but a four-match losing streak preceded that small burst of positive results.

Georgia has fallen in three of its last four contests, despite Edwards posting 67 points in those matchups. The freshman is averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from the field, but the Bulldogs have not provided offensive support, or enough defensive stops, for him to take over and win games.

Rayshaun Hammonds is the only other Georgia player to average over nine points per contest, and the Bulldogs have allowed 89 points or more in three of the previous four games.

Ole Miss also enters with an edge because of its 10-point win over Georgia January 25 at Stegeman Coliseum.

While wins over Vanderbilt and the Missouri Tigers are not particularly impressive in the grand scheme of things, it is notable for Wednesday's clash because it shows it can handle a fellow bottom feeder.

The Rebels defeated the Commodores by 10 February 29 and followed that up with an eight-point triumph over Missouri, which is the No. 10 seed.

Kermit Davis' side also has more reliable scoring options, with four players averaging over 10 points per game. Leading scorer Breein Tyree went off for 20 points in the win over Georgia, and he has hit double digits in every appearance since February 5.

If Tyree is able to get support from Devontae Shuler, Blake Hinson or KJ Buffen, or a combination of the three, Ole Miss should have enough firepower to cover the 2.5-point spread.

Arkansas-Vanderbilt Under 147

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Upon first glance, the over in the Arkansas-Vanderbilt clash might appear to be the best wager.

Arkansas averages 75.5 points per game, while the Commodores score 71.7 points per contest and allow 74.6 per game.

The combination of those totals would put the over within reach, but then you have to consider the Razorbacks' 75-55 regular-season win over Vanderbilt as a piece of evidence in favor of the under.

Of course, that matchup happened January 15 and does not represent where the teams are now, but it gives us a look into how the individual battles may play out.

In that win, the Razorbacks had four players reach double digits and shot 48.4 percent from field-goal range.

Vanderbilt struggled by shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from three-point range and 54.5 percent from the free throw line. Even though Jerry Stackhouse's team has improved since then, it is facing a squad that is not the typical No. 11 seed.

Eric Musselman's team went on a five-game losing streak when Isaiah Joe went down with an injury. Since his return February 22, Arkansas is 3-2 with wins over the Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Missouri.

If Joe, Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr., all of whom average over 14 points per game, get out to a fast start and limit Vanderbilt's chances, as it did in the first meeting, the Commodores could be held under their scoring average and the overall game under may be in play.

There is also a chance Arkansas covers the 8.5-point spread, but just in case Vanderbilt either sticks close or makes a late rally, we suggest the under as the better bet.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.