UCLA Bans Fans from Home Events Through April 10 Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, MD - MARCH 25: The UCLA Bruins logo on a pair of shorts during a NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Second Round game against the Maryland Terrapins at the Xfinity Center Center on March 25, 2019 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins athletic department is the latest in the sports world to respond to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. 

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times noted the Pac-12 program will not allow fans to attend home athletic events until "at least" April 10. Notably, the school also announced it will suspend all in-person classes for students until the same date and will offer final exams remotely.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

