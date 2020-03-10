UCLA Bans Fans from Home Events Through April 10 Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins athletic department is the latest in the sports world to respond to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times noted the Pac-12 program will not allow fans to attend home athletic events until "at least" April 10. Notably, the school also announced it will suspend all in-person classes for students until the same date and will offer final exams remotely.

