March Madness 2020: Men's Bracket Release Info, Full Tournament Schedule

Before the NCAA tournament begins on Tuesday, two dominoes still need to fall: Championship Week and Selection Sunday.

Not surprisingly, there are men's college basketball teams that are relying heavily on a strong showing in their conference tournaments to get a bid to the Big Dance.

There are even teams that need to win their conference championship outright to punch their ticket.

And then there are teams like No. 1-ranked Kansas that already know they're headed to March Madness.

Once the 68 teams for this year's tourney are announced, then it's time for everyone to build their brackets with the hopes that they won't get busted by one or more Cinderella teams looking for their one shining moment.

Like last year, teams will be revealed by region. After that, each team will be assigned a seed and placed in one of four regions: Midwest, East, West and South.

From there, matchups will be set and the games will be begin.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 17-18

First round: March 19-20

Second round: March 21-22

Sweet Sixteen: March 26-27

Elite Eight: March 28-29

Final Four: April 4

National Championship: April 6

Top Seeds Predictions

The No. 1 seeds in each region are already starting to take shape.

According to NCAA analyst Andy Katz's latest Bracketology update, it looks like Dayton has made the biggest jump to the top four thanks to Obi Toppin, who is a leading candidate for National Player of the Year.

With averages of 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, the 22-year-old has put Dayton on the map.

The Flyers will be looking to make a splash in March Madness, but they'll have some serious competition coming out of the region against teams such as Maryland and Duke.

Gonzaga made their top seed official with a 84-66 win over Saint Mary's. With the victory, the Bulldogs claimed its eighth WCC tournament title in 10 years.

They'll be hard-pressed to take the bracket from Michigan State, though.

In the loaded Midwest, Kansas is looking like it will remain the top dog going in, but it will have its hands full with Kentucky, Villanova and Louisville.

In the end, the four top seeds should be Kansas (Midwest), Dayton (East), Gonzaga (West) and Baylor (South).

