ACC Tournament 2020: Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Round 2 Schedule

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Justin Champagnie #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers is guarded by Andrien White #13 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The ACC tournament kicked off Tuesday, and while the spread of the coronavirus led to increased precautions surrounding media access, fans were still in attendance for the event. 

Below, we'll take a look at Tuesday's results and Wednesday's upcoming schedule for the second round of games. 

             

Tuesday Results

Pittsburgh def. Wake Forest, 81-72

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: 7 p.m. ET

                

Wednesday Schedule

Miami vs. Clemson: 12 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh vs. NC State: 2 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: 7 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Syracuse: 9 p.m. ET

               

Justin Champagnie Paces Panthers in Win

Pittsburgh's season is alive. 

Thanks to Justin Champagnie's 31 points, six rebounds and two blocks, the Panthers kept their slim NCAA tournament hopes alive with an 81-72 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday. 

At just 16-16 on the season, the Panthers will need to win the ACC tournament to participate in March Madness. The winner of the tournament is given an automatic berth into the NCAA tourney.  

Champagnie's huge game spoiled strong efforts from Olivier Sarr (20 points, 13 rebounds two blocks), Isaiah Mucius (19 points, six rebounds) and Brandon Childress (17 points, four assists), who all kept the Demon Deacons in contention until the closing minutes.

They didn't receive much help, however, with their teammates providing just 16 total points in the loss. Pittsburgh had five players finish with double-digit points, meanwhile. Wake Forest also hurt itself with 18 turnovers, to just eight from Pittsburgh. 

The Panthers will next face NC State on Wednesday.

Related

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    @KerranceJames' real-time seed and region projections for all 68 teams ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Azubuike’s NBA future is murky. He’s seen his mom once since 2014. How that could change if Kansas makes Final Four ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Why KU Star Needs Final 4 Run

    Matthew Foley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ivy League Cancels Tournaments

    Basketball tournaments canceled due to the coronavirus; Yale will represent the Ivy in the men's NCAA tourney

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ivy League Cancels Tournaments

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Petition Started to Reinstate Ivy League Tourney

    Change.org petition started in response to anger over cancellation of 2020 tournament due to coronavirus

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Petition Started to Reinstate Ivy League Tourney

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report