ACC Tournament 2020: Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Round 2 Schedule

The ACC tournament kicked off Tuesday, and while the spread of the coronavirus led to increased precautions surrounding media access, fans were still in attendance for the event.

Below, we'll take a look at Tuesday's results and Wednesday's upcoming schedule for the second round of games.

Tuesday Results

Pittsburgh def. Wake Forest, 81-72

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday Schedule

Miami vs. Clemson: 12 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh vs. NC State: 2 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: 7 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Syracuse: 9 p.m. ET

Justin Champagnie Paces Panthers in Win

Pittsburgh's season is alive.

Thanks to Justin Champagnie's 31 points, six rebounds and two blocks, the Panthers kept their slim NCAA tournament hopes alive with an 81-72 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday.

At just 16-16 on the season, the Panthers will need to win the ACC tournament to participate in March Madness. The winner of the tournament is given an automatic berth into the NCAA tourney.

Champagnie's huge game spoiled strong efforts from Olivier Sarr (20 points, 13 rebounds two blocks), Isaiah Mucius (19 points, six rebounds) and Brandon Childress (17 points, four assists), who all kept the Demon Deacons in contention until the closing minutes.

They didn't receive much help, however, with their teammates providing just 16 total points in the loss. Pittsburgh had five players finish with double-digit points, meanwhile. Wake Forest also hurt itself with 18 turnovers, to just eight from Pittsburgh.

The Panthers will next face NC State on Wednesday.