Larry Walker to Be Avalanche's Honorary Emergency Goaltender vs. Golden Knights

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Former Colorado Rockies star Larry Walker, who was elected into the Hall of Fame this year, will serve as the Colorado Avalanche's honorary emergency goalie on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, per Joe Nguyen of the Denver Post.

Walker grew up playing hockey as a goalie, so the honor should particularly resonate with him.

"Being Canadian, you're born into this world with a stick in your hand and skates on your feet," he said in January, per Kyle Newman and Jeff Bailey of the Denver Post. "So that's how I was as a kid. You played hockey, and that's all that really mattered."

"When hockey didn't quite go the way I wanted, baseball more or less found me," he added.

Walker, 53, hit .313 for his career with 383 home runs, 1,311 RBI, 1,355 runs and a .965 OPS. He was a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove winner, three-time batting champion and the 1997 NL MVP.