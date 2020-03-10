Maximum Security Moved from Trainer Jason Servis After Drug Scheme Indictment

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Maximum Security has been moved from trainer Jason Servis to Bob Baffert after Servis was indicted and charged as part of an international drug scheme aimed at making horses run faster.

Gary West, the owner of Maximum Security, confirmed the move in a statement, per ESPN:



"Yesterday, Jason Servis, a trainer we have used for 5 years, was indicted on multiple charges regarding using an illegal substance in horses. This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing. Therefore we will be moving all our horses from Jason Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers. Maximum Security will be sent to Bob Baffert."



Servis was charged Tuesday with "administering performance-enhancing drugs" to Maximum Security, the disqualified winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby, and other horses.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.