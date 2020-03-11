MLB The Show 20: Javier Baez's Cover, Latest Trailers and Soundtrack

David Banks/Associated Press

The upcoming Major League Baseball season brings good news for gamers, who will finally get the chance to play the latest version of MLB The Show this week.

MLB The Show 20 officially drops on March 17 with Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez gracing the cover for the first time in his career. The two-time All-Star has become one of the most marketable players in MLB with his flamboyant personality and passionate play on the field.

Fans who pre-order one of the special edition versions of the game will receive access to play starting Friday. The usual features gamers have come to expect will be back this year.

Road to the Show remains the main feature, with players having the ability to create their own star and guide him through the minors before getting the call.

One of the biggest new additions to this year's game is the inclusion of full minor league rosters. This is critical because not only does it give players an opportunity to challenge themselves in the minors, it allows them the chance to play as their favorite team's top prospect.

The inclusion of minor league rosters is especially useful for fans of MLB teams that don't have a lot to be excited about at the moment.

For example, the Detroit Tigers are coming off a 47-114 record without much high-quality talent on the 25-man roster. But now fans of that organization will have the chance to play as Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft and No. 7 overall prospect in MLB, with the Erie Seawolves.

If Tampa Bay Rays fans want to get a virtual look at MLB's top prospect, Wander Franco, before he gets called up to the Show, they can play with the Montgomery Biscuits.

As for the players already in MLB, there are a total of four players in the 99 Club to start the season, including the reigning two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout:

MLB The Show developer, Sony San Diego, has added a new feature to Diamond Dynasty this year. Showdown mode is based around a series of moments or challenges that players must complete in order to unlock rewards and upgrades.

As for the game's soundtrack, Sony San Diego has yet to officially release the music that will be featured. The trailer does feature "Little Bit of This" by Good Times Ahead and Vince Staples.

The buzz for what is one of the best sports video games every year is reaching a fever pitch. In just a matter of days, gamers will finally be able to judge for themselves what Sony San Diego has been cooking up for the past 12 months.