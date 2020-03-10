Cowboys vs. Steelers Announced for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The long-running rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will be renewed when they clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

The Cowboys and Steelers were announced as the Hall of Fame Game participants on NFL Network's Good Morning Football and confirmed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

With both the Steelers and Cowboys seeing three representatives each inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, they were natural choices to meet in the first game of the 2020 preseason slate.

