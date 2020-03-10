Cowboys vs. Steelers Announced for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Center Travis Frederick #72 of the Dallas Cowboys looks across the line of scrimmage at defensive lineman Javon Hargrave #79 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 35-30. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The long-running rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will be renewed when they clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. 

The Cowboys and Steelers were announced as the Hall of Fame Game participants on NFL Network's Good Morning Football and confirmed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

With both the Steelers and Cowboys seeing three representatives each inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, they were natural choices to meet in the first game of the 2020 preseason slate.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

