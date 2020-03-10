WWE Raw Ratings Drop Slightly to 2.16M Viewers After Elimination Chamber PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw saw its viewership decrease compared to last week's show.



According to Mitch Metcalf of ShowBuzz Daily, Monday's Raw averaged 2.16 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 2.256 million.

The show did see a ratings jump from the first hour (2.157 million) to the second hour (2.222 million), but the total viewers dropped in the final hour to 2.109 million.

This week's Raw was headlined by the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who had been out for several weeks after getting attacked by Randy Orton. Edge returned to get revenge on Orton, who RKO'ed Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, last week.

Edge hit The Viper with an RKO of his own, but Orton then managed to get out of dodge, which left MVP as the victim of The Rated-R Superstar's aggression. Edge RKO'ed MVP and then hit him with multiple conchairtos, which is the move Orton used to take Edge out weeks earlier.

The main event of Raw between Aleister Black and Seth Rollins was interrupted by Murphy, which led to an eight-man tag team match pitting Rollins, Murphy and AOP against The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

Rollins won the match for his team with a Stomp on Montez Ford, but Kevin Owens made his presence felt afterward and attempting to take out Rollins after The Monday Night Messiah and his group attacked KO earlier in the night.

It was Rollins who got the last laugh, as he laid Owens out with multiple Stomps before Raw went off the air.

Other significant moments on Raw included Raw women's champion Becky Lynch cutting a strong promo ahead of her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, AJ Styles laying down a WrestleMania challenge to The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre beating Erick Rowan and The Kabuki Warriors defeating the team of Natalya and Liv Morgan.

Raw featured some fallout from Elimination Chamber, but it was largely about looking ahead to WrestleMania, which is less than one month away in Tampa, Florida. The card has taken shape and is coming even further into focus after Raw's happenings.

Next week's Raw from Pittsburgh will feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate 3:16 Day, and it figures to be a newsworthy show with WrestleMania on the horizon.

