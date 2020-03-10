Report: Ravens' Marshal Yanda to Retire from NFL, Won Super Bowl in 2013

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda will reportedly announce his retirement from the NFL this week, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Yanda, 35, was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who was part of the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team during the 2012 season.

A third-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2007, Yanda went on to appear in 177 regular-season games with 166 starts over 13 years with the Ravens. He also appeared in 14 playoff contests.

ESPN's Field Yates listed Yanda's impressive resume and expressed his belief that he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame:

Yanda started 15 games last season and even at 35 was a key cog in what was one of the NFL's best offenses.

The Ravens rushed for an NFL-record 3,296 yards last season, with Yanda helping to pave the way. He also helped protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named MVP in his first full campaign as a starter.

Yanda was a significant part of the Ravens' run-first identity and played a major role in the team posting an NFL-best 14-2 record last season.

Yanda's retirement will leave a massive hole along Baltimore's offensive line, and it will almost certainly be something the Ravens address in the draft or free agency.

Ronnie Stanley, Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Orlando Brown Jr. will make up the rest of the starting unit, but it's unclear who will replace Yanda as the starter at right guard.

Patrick Mekari is perhaps the top option after starting fives games last season, but Parker Ehinger and 2019 fourth-round pick Ben Powers could also be in the mix if the Ravens don't add another guard.

With Yanda retiring, it will free up $7 million in salary-cap space, which the Ravens can use to possibly sign a suitable replacement or bring in additional weapons for Jackson.