Edge's Vengeful Return, AJ Styles Calls out Undertaker, More WWE Raw Fallout

Monday's show was built almost entirely around the return of Edge and his response to two months of torment from Randy Orton. On a night when he needed to show up, wreak havoc and raise hell one week after watching his wife RKO'd by his prospective WrestleMania opponent, he did just that.

The Rated-R Superstar was every bit as intense and vengeful as he needed to be, laying waste to a loudmouthed MVP and dropping Orton with his own finishing maneuver. From there, he sent a message to The Apex Predator, delivering a devastating con-chair-to MVP and making it clear that the hunted had now become the hunter.

The segment continued to build the momentum the feud has had since Orton's shocking betrayal just 24 hours after his former tag team partner's triumphant return at Royal Rumble. Most importantly, it portrayed an Edge on the brink of madness, driven to a point he had not experienced since he was forced to retire from the squared circle in 2011.

Orton has pushed him there, forced him to find within himself an inner rage he thought was long lost.

Now, he is forced to deal with the repercussions. The only question is whether the cerebral Viper can use the aggressor's emotions against him and emerge victorious when they finally do square off in Tampa, Florida, on April 5.