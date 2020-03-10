Alex Rodriguez on Possibility of Buying Mets: 'I Would Certainly Look at It'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

New York Mets fans surely cheered against Alex Rodriguez when he was hitting home runs in pinstripes, but the 14-time All-Star and three-time MVP may be earning their cheers in the future.

Rodriguez appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed he was a big Mets fan growing up and "would certainly look at it" if he was ever given a chance to buy the team.

He also said he "was more nervous watching her than I was any game I ever played" when talking about fiancee Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime performance.

According to Spotrac, Rodriguez made approximately $450 million during his playing career. He is currently an ESPN broadcaster but said he would need a partner if he was to buy the Mets before joking with Fallon it should be him.

Mike Puma of the New York Post noted Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz nearly sold a majority stake of the Mets to hedge-fund billionaire Steve Cohen in December before the deal eroded because of control issues.

Puma also pointed out Mets COO Jeff Wilpon released a statement in February saying the National League East team was still for sale.

If Rodriguez bought the Mets, his team would routinely go against the Miami Marlins in the division. Former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter is part of the ownership group in Miami.