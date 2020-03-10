NBA Draft 2020: Latest Mock Draft Ahead of NCAA Tournament

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

College basketball's stars of today could become the NBA's superstars of tomorrow.

The 2020 draft class may not be the deepest we've seen, but top prospects are regarded as such for a reason. Several will make their case—and potentially pump up their draft stock—in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

With the sounds of March Madness so close you can hear them, it's the perfect time to break out our 2020 NBA mock first round and spotlight the top three prospects on the board.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SG/SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Top Draft Prospects

James Wiseman, C, Memphis



James Wiseman's fit in the modern NBA will surely be debated ad nauseam. Maybe that's because from a physical standpoint, there's nothing to be debate.

He has an elite set of natural gifts, and that could nudge him to No. 1 depending on the draft order. ESPN's Jonathan Givony credits Wiseman's "incredible frame standing over 7'0 in shoes, 250 pounds with a 7'5" wingspan and gigantic standing reach." The ESPN scribe also lauds Wiseman's athleticism "in terms of his ability to get up and down the floor, cover ground and elevate around the rim quickly with explosiveness and power."

That's a long-winded way of saying Wiseman can rim-run with the best of them—right now, as an 18-year-old who only made three appearances at Memphis before withdrawing from the school to focus on draft preparation.

His feel, as you can probably guess, isn't advanced as other prospects in this draft. But good luck finding someone who can match his physical tools. If he grows his game (specifically as a shooter and passer), he can be a franchise talent at the center spot.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

While team needs pushed Wiseman to the top of our mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman feels Anthony Edwards could be playing his way into No. 1 consideration regardless which team is first on the clock.

"Anthony Edwards is currently delivering his most powerful pitch of the season for the No. 1 pick," Wasserman wrote on March 4. "He's led Georgia to three wins in its last four games, even erupting for 36 points on 22 shots during that one overtime loss to South Carolina last week."

Edwards hasn't maintained that heater (31 points on 32 shots over his last two outings), but maybe he doesn't need to. In a class this light on elite prospects, his three-level scoring and two-way potential are tough to ignore.

His best-case version can shred nets from anywhere, feed highlight reels with above-the-rim acrobatics and check at least three positions at the sport's highest level. It's anyone's guess as to whether he'll realize that upside, but someone will spend an early selection to see if he can.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Even in an ever-shrinking NBA, scouts will always have trouble passing up an intriguing size-skill combo.

Deni Avdija has power forward size (6'9", 215 lbs) with the vision, handles and table-setting touch of a point guard. He thinks the game a step ahead, which makes him shine as a jumbo playmaker, a secondary shot-creator or an off-ball cutter.

Does he have star potential? That's the question that will keep NBA evaluators up at night. It's easier leaning toward no than yes, since he has trouble generating his own scoring chances and shows inconsistency as a shooter. But there's a universe in which he does a little of everything at a high level and constantly flummoxes defenses as an oversized quarterback.

This projection might prove early for Avdija, but it all depends on which team drafts third overall. If that squad doesn't have a backcourt opening for a LaMelo Ball or Tyrese Haliburton, then Avdija could easily be the pick.