Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card PredictionsMarch 14, 2020
Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions
With WrestleMania 36 tentatively still set to go on as planned April 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is still plenty of uncertainty around a possible postponement or cancellation of WWE's biggest event of the year.
One thing fans can for sure look forward to is the 2021 version of the show from the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
It's not just too early to make predictions—it's way too early.
WWE is branding WrestleMania 37 with Hollywood in the tagline, which could be a sign the company wants to usher in its presence at the new stadium with one of the deepest match cards in pay-per-view history.
Here are the predicted bouts for what could turn out to be the biggest WrestleMania ever.
4 Horsewomen vs. 4 Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest sports stars in the world, and she is bound to return to WWE at some point. At WrestleMania 37, Rousey should team with Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to take over the company's women's divisions.
Standing in their way should be Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley, and the resulting eight-person tag team match would have the star power needed to main-event a show that could also feature The Rock and CM Punk.
Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
The biggest possible coup for WWE would be booking CM Punk for a WrestleMania match. While it likely wouldn't be the main event—a previous issue for Punk—his return match would be one of the most anticipated in decades.
Punk working for WWE Backstage may be the start of a relationship between the two sides, and his best possible opponent would be Seth Rollins. With the Monday Night Messiah looking to defend himself against the former leader of the Straight Edge Society, wrestling fans couldn't help but be intrigued by the matchup.
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
Earlier this year, Roman Reigns spoke to ESPN's Marc Raimondi about his desire to fight The Rock at WrestleMania 37 since the show will be so close to Hollywood. As family members and with The Rock's busy schedule, the timing and storytelling would have to be perfect.
WWE would do anything to have The Rock on the card, so that shouldn't be an issue.
With Reigns holding the torch as the Big Dog in the WWE yard, the two men could butt heads over who is the alpha male of not only wrestling but also their family. Add in the fact that fighting The Rock could help to solidify Reigns as a top draw, and Vince McMahon and company will do whatever it takes to put over their hand-chosen Superstar.
Sting vs. Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Aleister Black
If Sting could be cleared for action, the biggest possible dream match for WrestleMania Hollywood would be a Fatal 4-Way between Sting, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black.
In addition to putting younger stars like Wyatt and Black with legends like Sting and Undertaker to build their credibility, the supernatural feel to each of the characters would provide a unique aura around this matchup.
Black walking away victorious over the other three would also cement him as a top star.
Brock Lesnar vs. Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg
Matt Riddle is one of the brightest stars in the wrestling business, but he has reportedly made some enemies since joining WWE. On one night in April 2021, the company should book the former UFC star against two of his biggest rivals: Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.
The WWE Universe would be so furious at Lesnar and Goldberg fighting again that Riddle would be unanimously loved. As proved in the past, though, Lesnar and Goldberg can put on a good match.
Add in Riddle beating both, and WWE would create another Superstar, something it has struggled with in the past.
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Since joining WWE, AJ Styles has been put in some of the biggest matches imaginable and come out on top. One person he has never fought is Edge, and the possibility of a bout between the two should be enough to have wrestling fans salivating.
While there is no doubt the match would be an instant classic in the ring, as Styles is proving against The Undertaker and Edge is showing against Randy Orton, their possible bout would be one of the most intriguing stories in years.
John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre
If Drew McIntyre beats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, he will undoubtedly be a focal point of the company over the next year. McIntyre would be coronated in 2020, but he would be made for life with a win over John Cena in L.A.
Cena's stock in Hollywood continues to rise, and putting over McIntyre would bring mainstream eyes to the WWE product and expose the Chosen One to a broader audience.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio (some language NSFW).