Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions

0 of 7

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

With WrestleMania 36 tentatively still set to go on as planned April 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is still plenty of uncertainty around a possible postponement or cancellation of WWE's biggest event of the year.

One thing fans can for sure look forward to is the 2021 version of the show from the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It's not just too early to make predictions—it's way too early.

WWE is branding WrestleMania 37 with Hollywood in the tagline, which could be a sign the company wants to usher in its presence at the new stadium with one of the deepest match cards in pay-per-view history.

Here are the predicted bouts for what could turn out to be the biggest WrestleMania ever.