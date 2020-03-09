WWE Announces Jeff Hardy, Paige Will Return on SmackDown Amid Rumors

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Jeff Hardy will step back inside the squared circle Friday on SmackDown.

WWE on Fox shared a promo for the show, confirming the three-time world champion will appear. The video package also teased a confrontation between Paige and SmackDown women's champion Bayley:

Hardy hasn't wrestled since teaming with his brother Matt for a win over The Usos on April 9, 2019. Less than a month later, he underwent surgery on his knee.

During an appearance on WWE Backstage, he said he had been cleared to return and was waiting for the right opportunity.

WWE fans knew to expect Hardy sooner or later.

Paige, on the other hand, retired in April 2018 because of multiple neck injuries. The former Divas champion remained opaque on Twitter:

Edge made an improbable comeback at the Royal Rumble, having retired in 2011 because of neck problems. Daniel Bryan came out of retirement as well in March 2018 after having experienced what were thought to be career-ending effects from concussions.

Perhaps Paige can have a similar renaissance, or she could merely be setting the table for Bayley's WrestleMania 36 opponent.