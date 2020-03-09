WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 9

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 9March 10, 2020
Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featured a lot of great wrestling and a few surprising results that will affect this week's Raw and SmackDown.
Shayna Baszler eliminated all five of her opponents in the Elimination Chamber to become the new No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch's Raw women's title.
We also saw The Street Profits retain the Raw Tag Team Championships against Murphy and Seth Rollins, while Andrade walked out of the event with the U.S. title still around his waist.
In addition to the PPV fallout, we also saw Edge return for the first time since Randy Orton attacked him the night after The Royal Rumble.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment
Becky Lynch came out at the top of the show to talk about Baszler destroying everyone in the Chamber on Sunday. She showed clips of The Queen of Spades taking out all five competitors.
She put over Baszler before calling her a few unkind names and criticizing her charisma, which seems to be a jab at the rumors about Vince McMahon not wanting to push the MMA fighter anymore.
Surprisingly, Lynch went uninterrupted and finished her promo before the commercial break.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The crowd gave Becky a nice welcome by chanting her name. The Man may not have the same momentum she had at this time last year, but she is still over with the WWE Universe.
This was the usual routine we have seen from Lynch before. She appears to be confident but recognizes how tough it will be to defeat Baszler at WrestleMania.
The Man is good on the mic and carried this segment well.