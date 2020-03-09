WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 9

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view featured a lot of great wrestling and a few surprising results that will affect this week's Raw and SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler eliminated all five of her opponents in the Elimination Chamber to become the new No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch's Raw women's title.

We also saw The Street Profits retain the Raw Tag Team Championships against Murphy and Seth Rollins, while Andrade walked out of the event with the U.S. title still around his waist.

In addition to the PPV fallout, we also saw Edge return for the first time since Randy Orton attacked him the night after The Royal Rumble.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.