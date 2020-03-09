Russell Okung Files NLRB Complaint Against DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Chargers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the NFL Players Association and Executive Director DeMaurice Smith as a result of the collective bargaining agreement negotiations:

Okung noted his complaints in a Twitter post Sunday:

The NFLPA board of representatives voted to approve the proposed CBA from owners in February, giving the remaining players the opportunity to ratify the deal with a simple majority. Players have until Saturday to vote after the deadline was delayed Monday. 

Okung, who is a vice president on the NFLPA's executive committee, has been a vocal opponent of the proposed agreement, which features increased minimum salary but also an expanded schedule from 16 to 17 games.

The 10-year veteran recently provided a Twitter thread arguing the league has done a poor job of taking care of former players suffering from CTE even with a 16-game schedule.

"We are talking about justice that has been delayed for a long time. And we are still waiting... now let’s parade about 17 games," Okung wrote.

He also tweeted a quote from Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt on the CBA.

"The Owners and their broadcast partners would be getting what they want while the product, the Players, would be sacrificing their physical capital for, in my opinion, hardly enough in return," Okung posted.

The 32-year-old has made his stance on the issue clear, as he's argued at length that Smith and NFLPA leadership don't have the players' best interest in mind.

Okung has spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Chargers but will reportedly be traded to the Carolina Panthers when the new league year begins on March 18, per ESPN's David Newton.

