Matt Hardy Talks WWE Creative; New AEW Being the Elite and Latest Dynamite Card

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Matt Hardy Wanted to Use "Broken" Character to Help Underutilized Talent

As Matt Hardy continues to embark on his wrestling free-agency period, he's opening up about the creative frustrations that led to him departing WWE. Hardy, who told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that Vince McMahon didn't understand the concept of his Broken Universe, told Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that he had an idea to take lower-card guys under his wing, but it never got off the ground:

"My idea was like, I come out and I say, 'I want to address these guys. I want to dialogue with you.' And I was going to say like, they were going to say like, 'What do you want? Do you want your release? Do you want to get fired? Whatever?' No, I want to stay the show because I feel like you guys are going back on your word some with what you're telling the people. You're not listening to them. I just want 15 minutes. Give me 15 minutes of the show and I want to make a segment called The Broken Block. I want to take guys like Ali, Apollo, Chad Gable, guys who are underutilized, use them, let them have bad ass matches and then throw a little bit of Broken Matt in there as well and actually be gone away for a while and come back as Broken Matt. I had a whole storyline about how to do that and just different things like that. I didn't want to be the champion. I want to do things that I could do to help other guys and do a little role. I feel like too, a little variety would help the show as well. So much content.

"I mean I was determined if I didn't get my dialogue and I didn't get my creative concerns addressed, I was going to leave. I just determined that. And it was like, I worked to do it and I have to talk about how great all the WWE people were and they treated me great while I was there, very professional, took great care of me. And even dealing with everyone with the Mark Carranos and the Triple Hs and everybody else, they were great all the way out. It's like I didn't want to leave, but I had to leave that creative process."

Hmm.

So Matt Hardy had an idea to create a stable filled with lesser-known talents and repackage them in his image?

I wonder where Hardy might find a similar storyline already ready and waiting for him.

Watch Being The Elite Episode 194

Come for Matt Jackson playing an overwhelmed Starbucks barista. Stay for Kenny Omega feeding geese.

A Look at the Updated Card for Wednesday's Dynamite

1) Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

2) Cody vs. Ortiz

3) Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

4) Jurassic Express vs. MJF and The Butcher and The Blade

Also: The rules for the upcoming Blood and Guts match will be revealed.

Suffice it to say Hangman Page isn't happy (NSFW language) with his place on this card or with Blood and Guts. Page will have to find a last-minute partner to go up against Jericho and Sammy Guevara with Omega out of action because of a broken pinky.

From a storyline perspective, it's interesting to speculate the direction Page will go with his partner. Picking one of the two Young Bucks might help sow seeds in that simmering feud but wouldn't make sense from a character perspective. So that leaves Jon Moxley and Darby Allin as the two likeliest choices, but Mox might be off television this week after The Inner Circle destroyed him last week.

Allin is the best bet, though this may be a chance to debut Brodie Lee or Lance Archer.

Cody's match against Ortiz seems almost certain to feature some sort of interruption by whomever Jake "The Snake" Roberts is representing. Once again, this is a good spot for either Lee or Archer to make an impact.

Death Triangle should get an easy squash over Janela and Private Party to build the new group. Overall, the card looks like one that's going to build more storylines heading into Blood and Guts than anything.