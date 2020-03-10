SEC Tournament 2020: Preview and Predictions for Every Team

0 of 14

Associated Press

Top-heavy like Stewie from Family Guy, the SEC has five teams with a legitimate chance to win the conference's tournament this week.

According to the Ken Pomeroy bible of college basketball analytics, all of the top five seeds have a 10-plus percent chance of winning the SEC. His probabilities have No. 1 Kentucky at the top of the pack with 22.0 percent, No. 2 Auburn at 20.3, No. 3 LSU at 17.1, No. 5 Florida at 12.4 and No. 4 Mississippi State at 10.8.

The next-highest? No. 11 Arkansas at 4.6 percent. What a world.

Here's how the schedule shakes out along with predictions for all 14 teams, ranked according to their seed.