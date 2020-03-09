Yankees News: Gary Sanchez Out of Games Until Friday with Back Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will remain cautious with Gary Sanchez as manager Aaron Boone announced Monday the catcher will be out until Friday, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Sanchez will continue working out during the week, including doing "catching stuff" on Monday and hitting during the week. The plan will be to rejoin the team for games in four days.

According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, the 27-year-old said Sunday his back had been bothering him "on and off this spring."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.