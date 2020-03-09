AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Final Rankings Released Before March Madness

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

College basketball's regular season ended over the weekend but not without some shakeups in the final Associated Press poll before the NCAA tournament kicks off in two weeks.

Kansas remains the nation's top-ranked team and the favorite to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket. The Jayhawks are followed by an unchanged Top Three of Gonzaga and Dayton, but losses by Baylor and San Diego State allowed Florida State to move into No. 4 and the Bears to drop to No. 5.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Louisville

16. Seton Hall

17. Virginia

18. Wisconsin

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

T-22. Houston

T-22. West Virginia

24. Butler

25. Iowa

For the second straight week, more than half of the Top 25 lost at least once, including six of the Top 10.

Baylor lost for the third time in its last five games in a road trip to West Virginia, San Diego State ended its regular season with a loss to Utah State in the Mountain West tournament championship game, and Kentucky was stunned at home by Tennessee.

While Maryland's loss at Rutgers and Louisville's defeat at Virginia also hurt, Seton Hall did a number on its seeding with a pair of losses to end the Big East regular season. The Pirates went from seeming lock to win the conference outright to a three-way tie with Villanova and Creighton after losing to both teams last week. Their 17-point loss to Creighton on Saturday has them floundering a bit heading into the conference tournament.

"Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time," Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters. "So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other's back, and when they don't care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible."

Seton Hall is joined by a pair of Big Ten teams in Iowa and Penn State that ended their regular seasons in frustrating fashion. The Hawkeyes closed with losses to Purdue and Illinois, while Penn State's rapid descent continued after falling to Michigan State and Northwestern. The Nittany Lions have lost five of their last six games since reaching No. 9 in the country.

"I'm really proud of what we've done—21 wins, 11 wins in this league," coach Pat Chambers told reporters. "We had eight teams in the top 25. I am not going to diminish or steal the joy from my players and my staff. Am I disappointed how we're finishing these games here? Yeah. However, the big picture, the macro—these kids have done something Penn State really hasn't seen."

The departures of Penn State and Michigan from the rankings made way for No. 22 West Virginia and No. 24 Butler to move into the Top 25.

Michigan State had the largest upward movement among ranked teams this week, jumping seven spots to No. 9 after beating Penn State and Ohio State.