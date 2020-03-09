Jets Rumors: Trumaine Johnson Informed He'll Be Cut Before 2020 NFL Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson (22) in coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The New York Jets have told cornerback Trumaine Johnson he will be released before the start of free agency March 18, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Johnson's $11 million contract for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed March 20, but the team doesn't plan to let that happen.

The 30-year-old initially signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets in 2018, although he's only played 17 games in his first two years combined.

                                                                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking the NFL's Top Free-Agent RBs 📝

    These are the best backs on the market

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Ranking the NFL's Top Free-Agent RBs 📝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets to Cut Trumaine Johnson

    NYJ tells CB he will be released before $11M salary for 2020 becomes guaranteed March 20

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Report: Jets to Cut Trumaine Johnson

    Manish Mehta
    via nydailynews.com

    QB May Not Be NFL's Strongest FA Market

    Arguably the game's second-most important position has a deep free-agent class 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    QB May Not Be NFL's Strongest FA Market

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Eight players who are near locks to move on 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Star FAs Most Likely to Switch Teams

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report