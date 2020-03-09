Jets Rumors: Trumaine Johnson Informed He'll Be Cut Before 2020 NFL Free Agency

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The New York Jets have told cornerback Trumaine Johnson he will be released before the start of free agency March 18, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Johnson's $11 million contract for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed March 20, but the team doesn't plan to let that happen.

The 30-year-old initially signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets in 2018, although he's only played 17 games in his first two years combined.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.