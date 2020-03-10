Big Ten Tournament 2020: Preview and Predictions for Every Team

0 of 14

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With the regular-season schedule wrapped up, the Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Last year, then-No. 1 seed Michigan State beat No. 3 seed Michigan 65-60 in the finals, and those two were eventually joined by Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

This year, the Big Ten has been arguably the best conference in college basketball.

According to the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi of ESPN, 10 teams are projected for the tournament this time around, with Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers and Indiana included among the 68-team field.

However, that could change in the next week.

Ahead you'll find a full team-by-team preview of the Big Ten tournament, complete with predictions on how far each of the 14 squads will advance.