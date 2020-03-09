PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund UCL Tie Will Be Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 01: A detailed view of a Paris Saint-Germain badge on the dugout prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain at Turk Telekom Arena on October 01, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg with Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday amid concerns over the coronavirus. 

The Mirror's Darren Wells reported as much on Monday, following news that Valencia's clash with Atalanta will also be played in an empty stadium.

PSG's Ligue 1 match at Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed because of the outbreak of the disease, which is officially known as COVID-19. 

The Parisians are 2-1 down from the first leg, in which Erling Haaland scored twice either side of a goal from Neymar.

RB Leipzig's clash with Tottenham Hotspur will proceed as normal, per football journalist Raphael Honigstein:

In Serie A, fixtures played over the weekend—which included Juventus' Derby d'Italia win over Inter Milan—were played behind closed doors, having been postponed from the previous weekend because of the coronavirus.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Asian qualifiers scheduled to be played in March and June for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been postponed, although some of the matches may still be played subject to approval.

France, which prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people on February 29, banned gatherings exceeding 1,000 people on Sunday.

There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. As of Sunday, there were 1,126 cases in France and 19 deaths.

Related

    Pogba to Resume First-Team Training Next Week

    Would you start him in Man Utd's starting XI once he's fit?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba to Resume First-Team Training Next Week

    via men

    Henderson Wants Guaranteed No. 1 Spot at Man Utd

    Goalkeeper has told Sheff Utd team-mates he will be back on loan next season if he doesn't replace De Gea (Mail)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Henderson Wants Guaranteed No. 1 Spot at Man Utd

    Craig Hope
    via Mail Online

    Bergwijn Out of Spurs' UCL 2nd Leg with RB Leipzig

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bergwijn Out of Spurs' UCL 2nd Leg with RB Leipzig

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Official: Paris Saint-Germain Will Host Borussia Dortmund Behind Closed Doors

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Official: Paris Saint-Germain Will Host Borussia Dortmund Behind Closed Doors

    Ed
    via PSG Talk