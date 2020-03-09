PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund UCL Tie Will Be Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg with Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The Mirror's Darren Wells reported as much on Monday, following news that Valencia's clash with Atalanta will also be played in an empty stadium.

PSG's Ligue 1 match at Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed because of the outbreak of the disease, which is officially known as COVID-19.

The Parisians are 2-1 down from the first leg, in which Erling Haaland scored twice either side of a goal from Neymar.

RB Leipzig's clash with Tottenham Hotspur will proceed as normal, per football journalist Raphael Honigstein:

In Serie A, fixtures played over the weekend—which included Juventus' Derby d'Italia win over Inter Milan—were played behind closed doors, having been postponed from the previous weekend because of the coronavirus.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Asian qualifiers scheduled to be played in March and June for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been postponed, although some of the matches may still be played subject to approval.

France, which prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people on February 29, banned gatherings exceeding 1,000 people on Sunday.

There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. As of Sunday, there were 1,126 cases in France and 19 deaths.