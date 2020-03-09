WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Fallout, Edge Returns and More for March 9

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that gave fans a taste of what they can expect on the Road to WrestleMania, WWE Raw hits the USA Network airwaves Monday with what is sure to be an emotionally charged return of The Rated R Superstar, Edge.

What will the Hall of Famer have in store for Randy Orton, one week after The Viper dropped his wife, Beth Phoenix, with an RKO?

Rated R for Revenge

For weeks, Edge has watched from home and nursed his injuries while Orton has sent him violent message after violent message. He watched his former tag team partner brutalize Matt Hardy on two separate occasions and then despicably deliver an RKO to his wife.

Monday, the former WWE and world champion returns with revenge on his mind, ready to unleash hell on The Viper.

And in the process, he will book the WrestleMania match we have all known was coming from the moment he ate the con-chair-to just 24 hours after his triumphant return at January's Royal Rumble.

Expect less talking and more physicality from two men whose emotions are boiling over.

The Queen of Spades Celebrates Her Dominance

For the first time in the long and illustrious history of the Elimination Chamber, one competitor defeated every one of her opponents, as Shayna Baszler saw off Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka to cash her ticket to WrestleMania and a shot at Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.

Baszler's win was unlike anything ever seen before, utterly dominant and without competition. With momentum on her side, she prepares to do the one thing no woman has been able to do over the past year: dethrone The Man as Raw women's champion.

Tensions have been mounting between Lynch and Baszler for weeks, and they should come to the fore Monday now that we know the two will meet in Tampa, Florida, on wrestling's grandest stage.

Lynch had been vocal in her desire for Baszler to be the woman to challenge her at WrestleMania. The question now is whether she crashes the No. 1 contender's celebration and another brawl between the two breaks out.

If so, will The Man send a message to the NXT export, or will she face a similar fate to her fellow female competitors and tap?

For AJ the Bell Tolls

The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the No Disqualification match between Aleister Black and AJ Styles on Sunday, coming to the aid of the former and delivering a bone-crunching chokeslam to The Phenomenal One. It was one more step on the road to a match between the two.

Undertaker defeated Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy. Since then, the former WWE and United States champion has taunted The Deadman. The Phenom's arrival at Elimination Chamber and his costing Styles the match to black escalated things.

Styles will likely address the budding rivalry, but the real question is whether Black will factor into the rivalry in any way.

Given how much better Taker looked in his tag team match with Roman Reigns a year ago at Extreme Rules, he would likely benefit from a tag team setting wherein he is not expected to carry the load at this point in his career.

Could Black form an alliance with The Phenom to set up a date with The OC for WrestleMania?