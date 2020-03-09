Women's Main Event Falls Flat, More 2020 Elimination Chamber Hot Takes

Women's Main Event Falls Flat, More 2020 Elimination Chamber Hot TakesMarch 9, 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber has come and gone and in its wake it has left a pressing question: how did anyone think the booking of the women's main event made it an optimal option for that spot on the card?
Shayna Baszler's awe-inspiring dominance may have set her up for a showdown with Becky Lynch but it also made for a flat main event that left fans dismayed more than excited for what is to come.
The Queen of Spade's win joins Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship victory, The Undertaker's involvement in a No Disqualification match and Otis and Dolph Ziggler's unlikely excellence as some of the hottest takes from Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.
Shayna Baszler's Dominance Plagues Chamber Match That Should Not Have Been
The main event of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, to crown the top contender to Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, should never have happened.
Shayna Baszler was the obvious choice to emerge from the women's chamber match, so much so that the idea of one of her five opponents winning was inconceivable. The booking reflected it as The Queen of Spades picked off every one of them, putting them to sleep en route to a date with The Man at WrestleMania.
So, if fans knew it and the creative team booked it as such, why even bother?
Baszler had a claim to the match with Lynch by way of her win at Survivor Series. All her dominance did was shine a negative light on the main event of a show that exceeded expectations up to that point. It put Baszler in a position to receive backlash as she stood around for minutes on end, waiting for her next prey to enter the fray.
Instead of inspiring excitement for her match with Lynch, Baszler's win capped off a match that left fans in Philly frustrated and disappointed by the lack of competition in the highest-profile bout of the night.
Sami Zayn Winning the Intercontinental Championship Benefits Braun Strowman
Sami Zayn is one of the most talented in-ring performers of his generation and his Intercontinental Championship win over Braun Strowman was well-earned. Long overdue, even. While some will point to it as the latest in a long line of terrible booking for Strowman, though, it is actually the best thing that could happen to The Monster Among Men and his WrestleMania prospects.
Make no mistake about it: Zayn is and has been one of the best heels in professional wrestling for the last year. An expert talker, he knows how to infuriate the fans with a one-liner here and a zinger there. What he has accomplished without wrestling more than a handful of matches in that time is awe-inspiring.
Now the champion through nefarious means, the benefactor of a 3-on-1 numbers advantage, he will be even more insufferable than before. And Strowman will seek to finally silence him, all while chasing a championship he probably would not have lost under more traditional means.
Considering Strowman has yet to have a meaningful singles match of any kind on the WrestleMania card, he has the opportunity to benefit from Zayn's ability to create heat and regain his title on wrestling's grandest stage.
That the IC title will be part of an actual storyline that gives way to a match fans care about is icing on the proverbial cake.
Undertaker's Involvement Undermines Key PPV Win for Aleister Black
Unless the plan is for The Undertaker to team with Alister Black to battle Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles at WrestleMania, The Deadman's interference during the No Disqualification match at Elimination Chamber undermined the creative team's attempt to give Black a high-profile pay-per-view victory.
Sure, Black still picked up the win over Styles but by the time the match was over, the fans were buzzing not about the former NXT champion but, rather, the appearance by Undertaker and what appears to be a date with The Phenomenal One on April 5.
Weeks of television had been devoted to building momentum for Black. He had been given hard-fought wins over Murphy, victories over the previously unbeatable Erick Rowan and shared the ring with Styles. Putting him in a position where he is the least memorable element of a match, through no fault of his own, completely cuts off any momentum he has established for himself.
Hopefully, that is not the case. Given Undertaker's limitations, a two-on-three handicap match that elevates Black while putting him in the same ring with The Deadman and Styles. If that is not the direction, he is left on an island to watch while others benefit from the WrestleMania spotlight.
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Is One of WWE's Hottest Stories and It's Not Even Close
If Edge vs. Randy Orton is the most emotionally intense rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania, the feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler over the affections of Mandy Rose is right behind it and the crowd in Philadelphia let WWE's creative team know it Sunday night.
The pop for Otis as Heavy Machinery entered the Elimination Chamber was off the charts while the heat for Ziggler and his elimination of Tucker was indicative of the fans' investment in the storyline.
Ziggler escaping real punishment at the hands of his heartbroken rival was perfect booking. Every week that passes without his comeuppance fuels the fans' desire to see the charismatic big man knock that grin off The Showoff's face.
One can only hope they get it.
WrestleMania has long been a card that throws a ton of multi-man matches at the audience in an attempt to get everyone on the card. While no one ever could have imagined the prospect of Otis vs. Ziggler, it is a singles match that has more than earned its spot on that card.
It's Time to Move on from Humberto Carrillo
Humberto Carrillo has received countless United States Championship matches against Andrade and AJ Styles, all of which he failed to win. He has lost back-to-back matches to Angel Garza. Worst of all, his television time has increased while his connection with audiences has remained nonexistent.
At Elimination Chamber, he and Andrade had a damn fine wrestling match that got fans into it late, but not because they were particularly invested in the former 205 Live competitor actually winning the coveted title. And therein lies the problem.
For someone who has been on TV and competed for the US title as much as Carrillo has, the fans should care one way or the other about him. That is not the case.
While WWE Creative has given him ample opportunities to shine, it has also underwritten his character to the point that he is merely a good-looking young star with a solid mat game. There is nothing beyond that for fans to sink their teeth into.
Now, after losing yet again to El Idolo, it is time the writing team moves past Carrillo and onto someone fresh and new with more character potential than the young star currently has.
The finish of the title bout, which saw Andrade hold the tights to secure the win, suggests that will not be the case.
Lack of Star Power Lowers Stakes on Otherwise Entertaining Night
Despite a so-so card on paper, Elimination Chamber exceeded expectations with a night of strong wrestling, some solid storytelling and plenty of WrestleMania hype. Unfortunately, the show will likely be forgotten not long after it left WWE Network airwaves, thanks to a decided lack of star power and high-stakes.
It can be argued that the two biggest stars on the entire show were AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, both heels on the Raw brand. The case can be made for Daniel Bryan, too. The Undertaker does not count because he was not advertised, and a quick backstage shot of Becky Lynch hardly equates to an appearance on the show.
The decided lack of high-profile, main event stars left Elimination Chamber feeling like a stop-gap between the star-studded Super Showdown and WrestleMania, rather than its own special event.
It is an issue that has confronted WWE's handling and scheduled of such events before.
Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton had all been prominently featured on WWE television of late but were more-than conspicuous in their absences from an event that has traditionally had WrestleMania implications.
Had they appeared in some form or fashion during the show, perhaps booking missteps like the main event would have been more palatable.