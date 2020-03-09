Women's Main Event Falls Flat, More 2020 Elimination Chamber Hot Takes

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented in-ring performers of his generation and his Intercontinental Championship win over Braun Strowman was well-earned. Long overdue, even. While some will point to it as the latest in a long line of terrible booking for Strowman, though, it is actually the best thing that could happen to The Monster Among Men and his WrestleMania prospects.

Make no mistake about it: Zayn is and has been one of the best heels in professional wrestling for the last year. An expert talker, he knows how to infuriate the fans with a one-liner here and a zinger there. What he has accomplished without wrestling more than a handful of matches in that time is awe-inspiring.

Now the champion through nefarious means, the benefactor of a 3-on-1 numbers advantage, he will be even more insufferable than before. And Strowman will seek to finally silence him, all while chasing a championship he probably would not have lost under more traditional means.

Considering Strowman has yet to have a meaningful singles match of any kind on the WrestleMania card, he has the opportunity to benefit from Zayn's ability to create heat and regain his title on wrestling's grandest stage.

That the IC title will be part of an actual storyline that gives way to a match fans care about is icing on the proverbial cake.