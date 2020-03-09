WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended up being one of the best events in recent memory, and it also gave us a good idea of what we can expect to see at WrestleMania 36.

After dominating all five of her opponents, Shayna Baszler earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Here is what else we know will take place at 'Mania so far:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley

At this point, it's safe to assume Edge will be facing Randy Orton, but that still leaves a handful of open matches for the rest of the roster.

Let's look at the most likely additions to the WrestleMania card based on what we saw at Elimination Chamber.