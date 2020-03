WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2020

1 of 5

The Miz and John Morrison successfully retained the SmackDown tag titles inside the Elimination Chamber but the story everyone was following was Heavy Machinery.

Not only did Otis finally get his hands on Dolph Ziggler, but Tucker had a standout performance inside the Chamber.

The only way to go from here is either a tag team match between Heavy Machinery and the duo of Ziggler and Robert Roode or a singles bout between The Showoff and Otis.

The Dozer getting a singles match with Ziggler would not be as good as a tag bout would be simply due to Otis' limited arsenal.

Tucky has been Otis' wingman through this whole ordeal and he deserves a WrestleMania match just as much as his partner.

Mandy Rose would likely end up watching from ringside and potentially causing a distraction for whatever team ends up losing. This stuff writes itself.