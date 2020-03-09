WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber 2020March 9, 2020
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
- John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
- Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley
Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended up being one of the best events in recent memory, and it also gave us a good idea of what we can expect to see at WrestleMania 36.
After dominating all five of her opponents, Shayna Baszler earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Here is what else we know will take place at 'Mania so far:
At this point, it's safe to assume Edge will be facing Randy Orton, but that still leaves a handful of open matches for the rest of the roster.
Let's look at the most likely additions to the WrestleMania card based on what we saw at Elimination Chamber.
Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
The Miz and John Morrison successfully retained the SmackDown tag titles inside the Elimination Chamber but the story everyone was following was Heavy Machinery.
Not only did Otis finally get his hands on Dolph Ziggler, but Tucker had a standout performance inside the Chamber.
The only way to go from here is either a tag team match between Heavy Machinery and the duo of Ziggler and Robert Roode or a singles bout between The Showoff and Otis.
The Dozer getting a singles match with Ziggler would not be as good as a tag bout would be simply due to Otis' limited arsenal.
Tucky has been Otis' wingman through this whole ordeal and he deserves a WrestleMania match just as much as his partner.
Mandy Rose would likely end up watching from ringside and potentially causing a distraction for whatever team ends up losing. This stuff writes itself.
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak had an awesome match together on Sunday and if WWE is smart, it will keep these two together for at least one more PPV.
This was almost like Gulak's re-debut. He has been a great performer on 205 Live since the start but his move to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-up hasn't done him any favors.
Pairing him with Bryan has allowed the former cruiserweight champion to show the world he is one of the best technical wrestlers in the company.
You don't need a PowerPoint presentation with 200 slides to see why this is a good idea. Putting two veterans in the ring together usually yields good results.
With so many big, flashy bouts like Goldberg vs. Reigns and Wyatt vs. Cena, WWE needs contests like Bryan vs. Gulak to keep a certain portion of the fanbase happy.
The OC vs. Aleister Black and Undertaker
The Undertaker has now spoiled two events for AJ Styles in a row. He defeated The Phenomenal One at Super ShowDown and he cost Styles his match with Aleister Black on Sunday.
If Styles doesn't challenge The Deadman to a WrestleMania showdown right away on Raw, then all of this has been for nothing.
Taker is going to need to be protected. He can't have the kind of matches he used to and fans will only accept so many quick victories.
Pairing Taker with Black to battle The OC will give the crowd a better match while allowing The Undertaker to participate while The Dutch Destroyer does the heavy lifting.
Black and Taker are a natural fit, especially in this scenario. If WWE needs a WrestleMania match for The Phenom, this is the best option it has.
Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn
Braun Strowman just won the Intercontinental Championship on January 31, so it was a little shocking to see him lose it so soon at Elimination Chamber.
The odds were stacked against him in a three on one handicap match but most people expected The Monster Among Men to retain because defying the odds is what Strowman does.
Sami Zayn being the man to pin him and claim the belt was even more shocking since he has been working as a manager for the past several months.
A rematch is going to happen eventually and it would be better if it was a singles bout, perhaps with some kind of special stipulation to give Zayn a better chance.
Either a Steel Cage or No Disqualification match would give the new champion better odds and it would allow Nakamura and Cesaro to be involved in some capacity.
Andrade vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Rey Mysterio
Humberto Carrillo and Andrade have been feuding for the past few months. As great as their matches have been, management needs to mix up their next encounter.
Angel Garza and Rey Mysterio have been involved in the U.S. title scene lately and putting all four men in the ring for a Fatal 4-Way would be guaranteed to produce a fun match.
This would be a big step up for Garza, Andrade and Carrillo while Mysterio would serve as the veteran who has worked at WrestleMania many times.
Zelina Vega could play an interesting role in this bout if she finds herself torn between Garza and Andrade during the match.
This is the kind of booking that makes sense from both a storyline and fan service standpoint. It gives the WWE Universe a fantastic match and it gives three up and coming Superstars a chance to perform with a living legend at the biggest PPV of the year. Even if three people have to lose, everybody wins in the end.