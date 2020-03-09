ACC Tournament 2020: Schedule, Start Times, Live Stream and TV Info

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Fourteen programs will head to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2020 ACC men's basketball tournament, and the champion will leave with a guaranteed spot in March Madness.

Florida State, Virginia, Louisville and Duke earned top-four seeds, which brings the advantage of not playing until the quarterfinals Thursday. The tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of matchups between double-digit seeds, and six more schools will join the action Wednesday.

ACC Network, ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast the games. Live streams are available on ESPN online with a proper subscription.

2020 ACC Tournament Schedule

*Denotes approximate start time, and all times Eastern.

1st Round (Tuesday, March 10)

Game 1: No. 13 Pitt vs. No. 12 Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

G2: No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.* (ACC Network)

2nd Round (Wednesday, March 11)

G3: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Clemson, Noon (ESPN)

G4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 NC State, 2:30 p.m.* (ESPN)

G5: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

G6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 9:30 p.m.* (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 12)

G7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Florida State, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

G8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Duke, 3 p.m.* (ESPN/ESPN2)

G9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

G10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Louisville, 9:30 p.m.* (ESPN/ESPN2)

Note: Because of a one-year postseason ban, Georgia Tech will not participate in the tournament.

Semifinals (Friday, March 13)

G11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

G12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.* (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship (Saturday, March 14)

G13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Injury Updates

Barring a stunning run to the ACC tournament title, both Syracuse and Miami are looking at the final games of their seasons. While both rosters are talented enough to win Wednesday and push for upsets in Thursday's quarterfinals, that's unlikely to happen, with key injuries complicating their outlooks.

Syracuse is awaiting word on Elijah Hughes, who scored an ACC-best 18.8 points per game. He didn't return after halftime in the loss to Miami on Saturday.

"He got hit—Bourama [Sidibe]'s knee," head coach Jim Boeheim said, per Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. "He was a little bit dizzy, a little blurry. You know, that's a tough call. He's gotten hit in the head 20 times this year. He was a little blurry. He felt he could go, but that's not my decision."

If Hughes is unable to play, the Orange will lean on Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Marek Dolezaj against the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech clash.

Miami managed to clip Syracuse despite an injury keeping star guard Chris Lykes on the sideline.

During a previous outing, a teammate accidentally kneed him in the face, which left Lykes with a laceration near his eye and sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.

"I think things like this are day-to-day," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said, according to Christopher Stock of 247Sports. "One day you feel terrible, and the next day you say I feel pretty good. I leave that in the hands of the medical team, our doctors and our trainers and they'll let me know if he's available or not."

Lykes averaged a team-best 15.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, also shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Should he remain out, Isaiah Wong would serve as the primary ball-handler against Clemson. The freshman tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Syracuse.

North Carolina, at least, has promising news.

Senior guard Brandon Robinson briefly exited the loss to Duke after a collision with Cassius Stanley. Robinson returned, however, and there's no concern about his status for the ACC tourney.

Considering the Tar Heels' season will be over unless they are cutting down the nets in Greensboro, it's vital the roster is as close to full strength as possible.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.