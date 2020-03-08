Blazers' CJ McCollum Fined $20K for Altercation vs. Kings; Alex Len Fined $15K

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been fined $20,000 and Sacramento Kings center Alex Len has been fined $15,000 after the pair got into a shoving match during the third quarter of the Kings' 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday, per ESPN.

McCollum was fined for pushing Len after he took umbrage with a pick set by the center, and also for attempting to escalate the exchange, while Len was fined for responding to McCollum's push with a shove of his own.

No punches were thrown, but both players squared up and balled their fists before they were quickly separated. Both were also hit with a technical foul, and Len was also called with an offensive foul.

After the game, McCollum posted on Instagram, "These hands really work. Happy Saturday."

Meanwhile, Sacramento head coach Luke Walton said he liked the scrappy demeanor with which Len has played since joining the Kings.

"I think that's Alex's second scuffle or what you'd call a fight in today's NBA," he said. "You need to play with an edge, and the only way to play with an edge is to have guys who have that in their makeup. We've only had him for a short time, but he's definitely made us a tougher, more physical team."

It isn't surprising that tempers flared Saturday. A lot was riding on the outcome with the Kings currently 3.5 games back of the upstart Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, while the Blazers sit 4.5 games back.

Both teams have had disappointing seasons, though they're currently trending in opposite directions. The Kings have won 10 of their last 14 games, and the Blazers have lost eight of their last 11.